  • News /
  • World News /
  • Bangladesh Revokes Sheikh Hasina’s Passport, Along with 96 Others, Over Enforced Disappearances

Published 20:35 IST, January 7th 2025

Bangladesh Revokes Sheikh Hasina’s Passport, Along with 96 Others, Over Enforced Disappearances

Bangladesh's interim government revoked Sheikh Hasina's passport, along with 96 others, over their alleged involvement in enforced disappearances.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. | Image: AP

Dhaka: Following a tribunal's warrant against Sheikh Hasina and 10 others over enforced disappearances, Bangladesh 's interim government has revoked her passport, along with 96 others, due to their alleged involvement in the July killings. This was announced by the Chief Advisor's Press Wing on Tuesday.

Deputy Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor, Abul Kalam Azad Mazumder, stated at the press conference, "Passports of 22 individuals involved in disappearances and murders have been revoked. Additionally, passports of 75 individuals linked to the July-August mass killings have also been canceled, including Sheikh Hasina's."

Azad, however, withheld the names of the other individuals whose passports were revoked.

On August 5, the student-led Monsoon Revolution under the banner of “Students Against Discrimination” succeeded in toppling Sheikh Hasina’s 16-year regime, propelled by fervent demands for change and accountability.

After unprecedented anti-government protests, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country. She landed in India on August 5 and is currently staying here.

Hasina criticized Yunus and his government for their alleged persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh.

“Since August 5, the attacks on minorities, places of worship of Hindus, Christians and Buddhists have been rampant. We condemn it. The Jamaat and terrorists are having a free run under the new regime,” she said.

Hasina expressed outrage over the judicial and administrative repression under the current government, citing the case of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das as an example.

 

 

Updated 20:43 IST, January 7th 2025

Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh

