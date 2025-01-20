Search icon
  • Biden Pardons His Siblings, Their Spouses Just Minutes Before He Leaves Office

Published 22:35 IST, January 20th 2025

Biden Pardons His Siblings, Their Spouses Just Minutes Before He Leaves Office

Outgoing President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned his siblings and their spouses

Outgoing President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned his siblings and their spouses, saying his family had been “subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics.” “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end,” he said. He issued a slew of pardons and commutations in the moments before leaving office, including for aides and allies that have been targeted by Donald Trump . None have been charged with any crimes.

Last month, he pardoned his son, Hunter for tax and gun crimes. 

