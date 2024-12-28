Biden Regrets Dropping Out of 2024 Presidential Race, Says He Could Have Beaten Trump

Washington: Months after Donald Trump clinched the 2024 US Presidential elections with a massive mandate, United States President Joe Biden has expressed regret over his decision to withdraw from the presidential election. Biden reportedly stated that he believes he would have defeated President-elect Donald Trump in the elections, given that he wouldn't have pulled back and proposed Kamala Harris. The White House confirmed Biden's feelings, which were reported by the Washington Post.

Joe Biden also took aim at Donald Trump’s choice of Merrick Garland as his attorney general. He said Garland, a former US appeals court judge, had been too slow in prosecuting Trump for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, while being aggressive in pursuing charges against Biden's son, Hunter. Biden admitted that choosing Garland for the role was a mistake and suggested he should have picked someone else.

Biden’s latest comments came just weeks before the end of his presidency. He clarified that his decision to withdraw his name from the 2024 race followed a disappointing debate performance against Trump and pressure from his own party. Biden replaced himself with his Vice President Kamala Harris, who then ran as the Democratic candidate.

Biden’s aides believe he would have won if he had stayed in the race. However, Harris's supporters argue that Biden’s late withdrawal left too little time for her to effectively campaign.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal criticised Biden for his delay in pulling out of the race. He said that Biden's decision to run again contradicted his promise to be a transitional president, paving the way for a new generation of leaders.

As per reports, Richard Blumenthal said, "Biden ran on the promise that he was going to be a transitional president, and in effect, have one term before handing it off to another generation."