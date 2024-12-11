South Korean Police Raids Presidential Office Over Martial Law, Say Reports

New Delhi, India: South Korea police on Wednesday reportedly raided the presidential office in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief imposition of martial law. The raid, reported by Yonhap News Agency, also targeted the National Police Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and the National Assembly Security Service.

The investigation centers on insurrection charges against President Yoon following his sudden declaration of martial law on December 3. While Yoon has not been arrested or formally questioned, the move has sparked widespread controversy, political unrest, and economic uncertainty.

Two of South Korea’s top police officials, National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji Ho and Seoul Metropolitan Police Chief Kim Bong-sik, were detained on Wednesday for questioning over their roles in enforcing the martial law decree. Authorities confirmed their involvement in deploying police forces to block lawmakers from entering the National Assembly to vote against Yoon’s martial law order.