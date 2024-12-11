Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • South Korean Police Raids Presidential Office Over Martial Law, Say Reports

Published 09:31 IST, December 11th 2024

South Korean Police Raids Presidential Office Over Martial Law, Say Reports

South Korea police raided the presidential office in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation into President Yeol’s imposition of martial law.

Reported by: Digital Desk
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol | Image: AP

New Delhi, India: South Korea police on Wednesday reportedly raided the presidential office in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief imposition of martial law. The raid, reported by Yonhap News Agency, also targeted the National Police Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and the National Assembly Security Service.

The investigation centers on insurrection charges against President Yoon following his sudden declaration of martial law on December 3. While Yoon has not been arrested or formally questioned, the move has sparked widespread controversy, political unrest, and economic uncertainty. 

Two of South Korea’s top police officials, National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji Ho and Seoul Metropolitan Police Chief Kim Bong-sik, were detained on Wednesday for questioning over their roles in enforcing the martial law decree. Authorities confirmed their involvement in deploying police forces to block lawmakers from entering the National Assembly to vote against Yoon’s martial law order.

The raid comes as the opposition Democratic Party prepares to submit a second motion to impeach Yoon on Saturday. The first attempt failed when the ruling party boycotted the vote. Despite growing uncertainty over Yoon’s presidency, the opposition appears determined to push the motion forward, potentially forcing a vote that could reshape the nation’s political landscape.

 

 

Updated 09:54 IST, December 11th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.