Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • BREAKING: 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet, Region Still Recovering from Deadly 6.8 Quake

Published 20:04 IST, January 13th 2025

BREAKING: 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet, Region Still Recovering from Deadly 6.8 Quake

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County, Tibet, still recovering from a deadly 6.8 quake last week that killed 126.

Reported by: Digital Desk
5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Dingri County in Tibet, Region Still Recovering from Deadly 6.8 Quake | Image: Republic TV

Tibet: On Monday night, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in Xigaze, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) of China.

The quake hit at 8:58 pm local time, with the epicenter near the holy town of Xigaze, as reported by the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

The same area was hit by a 6.8-magnitude quake on Jan 8 in which 126 people were killed and 188 others injured. China has launched massive relief and rescue operations in the area.

Monday’s quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting CENC.

The region is still recovering from a magnitude 6.8 earthquake last week that resulted in at least 126 fatalities.

After the Jan 8 quake, the area was hit by over 640 tremors.

More than 500 aftershocks were recorded after the earthquake, which the US Geological Survey said measured magnitude 7.1. China's earthquake center recorded a magnitude of 6.8. 

The quake was also about 75 kilometers from Mount Everest and the border with Nepal, where the shaking sent people running out of their homes in the capital.

More info awaited.

(with agency inputs)

Updated 20:05 IST, January 13th 2025

Earthquake

Recommended

Tata Punch Price Hiked by up to Rs 17,000: Here’s What It Costs Now
Automobile
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World's Largest Religious Gathering Begins | LIVE
India News
6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
World News
Jisoo Is Back!: Fans Rejoice As K-Pop Idol Hints At Comeback
Entertainment News
Telugu Director Apologises After Making Sexist Remarks On Actress Anshu
Entertainment News
'No Helmet, No Fuel' From Jan 26: Lucknow DM Issues Order For Riders
India News
Ram-Kiara's Game Changer Concludes First Weekend With Dismal Collection
Entertainment News
Have 4 Kids, Get ₹1 Lakh Reward: MP Brahmin Board Chief to Couples
India News
Aadar-Alekha Tie The Knot In Goa, Ranbir-Alia, Saifeena Give It A Miss
Entertainment News
Zuckerberg Fakery Gets Solid Shutdown In Public Call Out From Vaishnaw
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: