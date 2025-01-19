BREAKING: Hamas Names 3 Hostages to Be Released Today After Netanyahu Delays Ceasefire Deal Over List

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: The Hamas militant group has released the names of three individuals who will be freed today under the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed the agreement earlier after Hamas failed to provide the names by the scheduled ceasefire time of 8:30 a.m. local time (12 p.m. IST).

Netanyahu had repeatedly said that the ceasefire deal would not proceed until Hamas handed over the complete list of hostages set to be released.

Israel had earlier said it would continue fighting in Gaza until the names were handed over in accordance with the agreement. The start of the ceasefire has been delayed by more than two hours.

There was no immediate comment from Israel after Hamas’ armed wing published the names on social media.

The deadline for the start of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip passed as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas had not lived up to its commitment to provide the names of the three hostages it was set to release later on Sunday in exchange for scores of Palestinian prisoners.

Celebrations erupted across the war-ravaged territory, and some Palestinians began returning to their homes, even as the delay underscored the fragility of the agreement. The deal sets in motion a long and uncertain process aimed at ultimately ending the war and returning nearly 100 hostages abducted in the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack that triggered it.

The names of the three hostages had not been handed over when the deadline for the truce to begin passed at 8:30 a.m. local time, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the top Israeli military spokesman, said. He said the army “continues to attack, even now, inside the Gaza arena," and would until Hamas complies with the agreement.

The military later said it had struck a number of militant targets in northern and central Gaza. Gaza's Health Ministry said at least three people were killed early Sunday in Gaza City, in the north of the territory.

Hamas blamed the delay in handing over the names on “technical field reasons.” It said in a statement that it is committed to the ceasefire deal announced last week.