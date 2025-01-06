Anti-India Stance Boomerangs: Justin Trudeau Resigns as Canada PM; Liberals to Elect New Leader

Ottawa: After days of suspense amid intensifying pressure on him to step down, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation, telling the media that “internal battles” mean he “cannot be the best option” in the next election. Briefing the media, Trudeau informed he has asked the president of his Liberal Party to begin the process of selecting a new leader.

Trudeau's leadership faced mounting discontent, with the abrupt resignation of his finance minister late last year signalling growing unrest within his government. His baseless allegations against India over Nijjar's killing drew sharp criticism, further straining relations with a key global partner. These unfounded claims not only weakened Canada’s diplomatic standing but also highlighted Trudeau's inability to prioritise constructive international ties. Coupled with domestic issues like soaring food and housing costs, his leadership increasingly came under fire, ultimately leading to his decision to step down.

"...I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to start that process..," said Trudeau.

Key Points from Justin Trudeau’s Resignation Statement

I'm a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians.

And the fact is, despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed for months.

That's why this morning I advised the Governor-General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24th.

I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide competitive process.

This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I have to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.

A new Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party will carry its values and ideals into the next election. I'm excited to see the process unfold in the months ahead.

It's time for a reset. It's time for the temperature to come down, for the people to have a fresh start in Parliament, to be able to navigate through these complex times, both domestically and internationally.

Trudeau on His Regrets

"I do wish that we'd been able to change the way we elect our governments ... but I could not change unilaterally, without the support of other parties, our electoral system, that wouldn't have been responsible."

Trudeau On Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre, his vision for this country, is not the right one for Canadians.

Stopping the fight against climate change doesn't make sense.

We need an ambitious, optimistic view of the future. And Pierre Poilievre is not offering that.

Reacting to Trudeau's resignation announcement, Poilievre took to X and said,"Nothing has changed. Every Liberal MP and Leadership contender supported EVERYTHING Trudeau did for 9 years, and now they want to trick voters by swapping in another Liberal face to keep ripping off Canadians for another 4 years, just like Justin. The only way to fix what Liberals broke is a carbon tax election to elect common sense Conservatives who will bring home Canada's promise."

Indian-Origin Contenders Among 8 In Race To Replace Trudeau

Anita Anand: Anita Anand, who previously served as Defence Minister and is now the Transport and Internal Trade Minister in Trudeau’s Cabinet, is emerging as a potential successor to lead the Liberal Party. Born to Indian parents from Tamil Nadu and Punjab , Anand has significant political experience, particularly for her role in negotiating contracts to secure medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic while serving as Minister of Public Services and Procurement from 2019 to 2021.

George Chahal: Alberta Liberal MP George Chahal, who recently advocated for leadership change within his caucus, is also seen as a possible candidate. A seasoned community leader and advocate, Chahal served as Calgary City Councillor for Ward 5 and chairs the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and the Sikh Caucus.

Contenders to Replace Trudeau

Chrystia Freeland: As Trudeau's deputy PM and Finance Minister, Freeland's past resignation due to disagreements over US President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats created a political crisis. Her global expertise and economic background make her a prominent contender, though her close ties with Trudeau’s government may be seen as a liability.

Mark Carney: The former Governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England is considered a strong leadership candidate, owing to his exceptional financial and economic credentials. However, his lack of political experience and outsider status could work against his bid for leadership.

Dominic LeBlanc: A senior Cabinet minister and one of Trudeau's closest allies, LeBlanc has extensive political experience, positioning him as a viable contender. Currently serving as Finance Minister after Freeland’s departure, he is seen as a potential interim leader, though he lacks the popularity of Freeland.

Melanie Joly: Serving as Foreign Minister, Joly is another top contender, although her handling of Canada's foreign relations, particularly with India, China, and Russia, has drawn criticism. Despite this, her political strength remains undeniable, though her association with Trudeau's administration could hinder her appeal.

Francois-Philippe Champagne: A seasoned businessman and trade specialist with experience in international companies, Champagne is favored by Liberal leaders in Quebec as a strong contender due to his progressive policies. However, his ability to attract centrist votes may pose a challenge.

Christy Clark: The former Premier of British Columbia has expressed interest in leading the party after Trudeau’s resignation. A prominent figure in Canadian politics, Clark is one of the dissenting Liberal voices urging Trudeau to step down, accusing him of fostering divisions within the country.

Trudeau came to power in 2015 after 10 years of Conservative Party rule, and had initially been praised for returning the country to its liberal past. But the 53-year-old leader, the son of Pierre Trudeau, one of Canada’s most famous prime ministers, became deeply unpopular with voters in recent years over a range of issues, including the soaring cost of food and housing, and surging immigration.