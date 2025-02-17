BREAKING: Lashkar-e-Taiba Political Wing Leader Maulana Kashif Ali Shot Dead at his Doorstep in Pakistan

Islamabad: The head of the political wing of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Maulana Kashif Ali was shot dead by unknown assailants, at his residence in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

LeT Political Wing Leader Maulana Kashif Ali Shot Dead

Maulana Kashif Ali, head of Lashkar's Political Wing - Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) has been shot dead in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan Markazi Muslim League was floated by Lashkar Chief Hafiz Saeed in 2024; Kashif was fired at his doorstep with automatic weapons by unknown gunmen, who came to his residence on a motorcycle.

The murder of Maulana Kashif Ali has caused a massive uproar in Pakistan with terrorist organisations associated with LeT are criticising the government of Pakistan and are also demanding the immediate arrest of Maulana Kashif Ali's killers, who are on the run.

In the past month, three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have been killed out of which, two died in a road accident. As of now, there has been no reaction from the Pakistan government while terrorist organisations continue to build pressure to take action.