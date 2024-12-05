Leave Syria As Soon As Possible: China Issues Advisory To Its Citizens

Beijing: The Chinese embassy in Syria issued an urgent notice to its citizens on Thursday advising them to leave the country “as soon as possible” as rebel forces continue to battle out against President Bashar al-Assad’s troops.

Chinese Embassy asked its citizens to leave the war-torn country on the available commercial flights.

China Advises Its Citizens To Leave Syria Immediately

“Currently, the situation in northwestern Syria is tense, and the security situation in the country is further deteriorating. The Chinese Embassy in Syria has advised Chinese citizens to return to China or leave the country as soon as possible while commercial flights are still available,” the advisory read.

The diplomatic mission further mentioned that those traveling to the affected areas in the region might face high-security risks.

“Those who are able to do so may also consider leaving through relevant land border checkpoints. Given these exceptional circumstances, Chinese citizens who insist on traveling to or staying in the affected areas may face extremely high security risks, which could also impact the effectiveness for them to receive assistance,” the advisory added.

What is Happening In Syria