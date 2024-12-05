Published 21:38 IST, December 5th 2024
Leave Syria As Soon As Possible: China Issues Advisory To Its Citizens
China has issued an urgent notice to its citizens, advising them to leave Syria “as soon as possible” as rebel forces continue to seize Syrian territories.
Beijing: The Chinese embassy in Syria issued an urgent notice to its citizens on Thursday advising them to leave the country “as soon as possible” as rebel forces continue to battle out against President Bashar al-Assad’s troops.
Chinese Embassy asked its citizens to leave the war-torn country on the available commercial flights.
“Currently, the situation in northwestern Syria is tense, and the security situation in the country is further deteriorating. The Chinese Embassy in Syria has advised Chinese citizens to return to China or leave the country as soon as possible while commercial flights are still available,” the advisory read.
The diplomatic mission further mentioned that those traveling to the affected areas in the region might face high-security risks.
“Those who are able to do so may also consider leaving through relevant land border checkpoints. Given these exceptional circumstances, Chinese citizens who insist on traveling to or staying in the affected areas may face extremely high security risks, which could also impact the effectiveness for them to receive assistance,” the advisory added.
What is Happening In Syria
The 13-year civil war in Syria has roared back into prominence with a surprise rebel offensive during which they seized Aleppo, one of Syria's largest cities and an ancient business hub. The push is among the rebels' strongest in years in a war whose destabilising effects have rippled far beyond the country's borders.
It was the first opposition attack on Aleppo since 2016, when a brutal air campaign by Russian warplanes helped Syrian President Bashar Assad retake the northwestern city. Intervention by Russia, Iran and Iranian-allied Hezbollah and other groups has allowed Assad to remain in power within the 70 per cent of Syria under his control.
Insurgents led by jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched the two-pronged attack on Aleppo last week and moved into the countryside around Idlib and neighbouring Hama province.
