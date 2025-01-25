Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Canada Cuts International Student Permits Again Amid Political Crisis

Published 09:09 IST, January 25th 2025

Canada Cuts International Student Permits Again Amid Political Crisis

According to a statement from the Immigration Ministry on Friday, Canada plans to issue 437,000 study permits in 2025, a 10% reduction compared to 2024.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Canada Cuts International Student Permits Again Amid Political Crisis | Image: X

Ottawa: For the second consecutive year, Canada will impose a cap on the number of international student permits issued, as part of its efforts to ease pressure on housing, healthcare, and other essential services, as per news agency Reuters.

According to a statement from the Immigration Ministry on Friday, Canada plans to issue 437,000 study permits in 2025, a 10% reduction compared to 2024.  

Canada Limits International Students to Ease Pressure on Resources

This move follows the cap introduced in 2024, as Canada faced a severe housing shortage believed to have worsened due to rapid population growth. In 2023, Canada issued over 650,000 study permits, surpassing its limits and increasing the number of foreign students residing in the country. This rise reportedly added pressure on Canada’s infrastructure and public services.  

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation last year, will resign in March and had promised to lower immigration levels. This decision comes amid declining public support for welcoming newcomers, as shown by recent surveys.  

New Rules Introduced

To manage the student inflow, the government has introduced stricter rules. Most applicants are now required to submit a Provincial or Territorial Attestation Letter to confirm their inclusion within the federal student cap. From this year, even master’s and post-doctoral students will need these letters to apply for study permits.  

The government has clarified that the move is aimed at addressing the challenges posed by housing and public service shortages while ensuring that Canada remains a hub for quality education.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

Updated 09:21 IST, January 25th 2025

Recommended

Rajpal Mourns The Death Of Father, Says He Has Lost His ‘Jivan Ka Yodha'
Entertainment News
Amit Shah to Hold Public Meetings, Roadshow Ahead of Delhi Polls | LIVE
India News
Faridabad Hit-and-Run: Speeding Scorpio Crushes 3 Students, 1 Dead
India News
DJ Unk, Iconic Atlanta Rapper, Dies At 43; Wife Pens Heartbreaking Note
Entertainment News
US SC Clears 26/11 Attack Convict Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India
India News
Republic Day 2025: Tableaux of THESE 15 States to Participate in Parade
India News
Isko Kissne Hero Banaya: Trolls Attack Junaid For His Awkward Dancing
Entertainment News
Frustrated with Husbands, 2 Women Run Away and Get Married to Each Other
India News
Priyanka Confirms Role In SSMB29 With THIS Comment On Rajamouli's Post
Entertainment News
National Voters' Day 2025: Theme, History, Significance, And Quotes
Education News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: