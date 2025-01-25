Canada Cuts International Student Permits Again Amid Political Crisis

Ottawa: For the second consecutive year, Canada will impose a cap on the number of international student permits issued, as part of its efforts to ease pressure on housing, healthcare, and other essential services, as per news agency Reuters.

According to a statement from the Immigration Ministry on Friday, Canada plans to issue 437,000 study permits in 2025, a 10% reduction compared to 2024.

Canada Limits International Students to Ease Pressure on Resources

This move follows the cap introduced in 2024, as Canada faced a severe housing shortage believed to have worsened due to rapid population growth. In 2023, Canada issued over 650,000 study permits, surpassing its limits and increasing the number of foreign students residing in the country. This rise reportedly added pressure on Canada’s infrastructure and public services.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation last year, will resign in March and had promised to lower immigration levels. This decision comes amid declining public support for welcoming newcomers, as shown by recent surveys.

New Rules Introduced

To manage the student inflow, the government has introduced stricter rules. Most applicants are now required to submit a Provincial or Territorial Attestation Letter to confirm their inclusion within the federal student cap. From this year, even master’s and post-doctoral students will need these letters to apply for study permits.

The government has clarified that the move is aimed at addressing the challenges posed by housing and public service shortages while ensuring that Canada remains a hub for quality education.