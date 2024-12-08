Case Lodged Against Chinmoy Das, His Followers in Bangladesh’s Chittagong

Dhaka: A case was lodged on Sunday over a clash between police and followers of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on the court premises in Chittagong, according to a report.

A local newspaper said the case names the Hindu leader, arrested on a charge of sedition, as the prime accused, along with 164 identified individuals and 400 to 500 unidentified people.

The complaint was filed by Enamul Haque, a businessman and activist of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, in the court of Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Md Abu Bakar Siddique.

Haque in his complaint alleged that he was attacked by followers of Chinmoy Krishna Das while returning home after completing land registry work at the court on November 26.

The businessman claimed that he was targeted for wearing a ‘panjabi’, a kurta, and a cap, which resulted in injuries to his right hand and head.

He was rescued by bystanders and admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, the newspaper said. Haque also said that his delay in filing the case was due to his prolonged illness from the attack.

"Haque was assaulted on November 26 on the court premises by followers of Chinmoy Krishna. His right hand was fractured, and he sustained head injuries. The case names 164 individuals, with Chinmoy Krishna as the principal accused," his lawyer is quoted as saying.

The incident follows several clashes linked to the imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sommilito Sanatani Jagaran Jote.

Previously on November 27, police filed three related cases at Kotwali police station, naming numerous individuals and hundreds of unidentified persons for obstruction and attacks on law enforcement.

Separately, another case was filed by a businessman on Tuesday, alleging assault by a group near Rangam Cinema Hall on November 26.

The complaint named 29 individuals, including members of political organisations and ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), alongside 40 to 50 unidentified persons, the report said.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country on August 5 following a student-led protest.

The relations deteriorated further in recent weeks over continued attacks on Hindus and especially after the arrest of the Hindu monk, a former member of ISKCON Bangladesh.

Das’ arrest in a sedition case on November 25 from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport had triggered demonstrations by supporters of the monk.

An assistant government prosecutor, Saiful Islam Alif, was killed during a protest in Chattogram after the monk was denied bail on November 26.

On December 3, a Bangladesh court deferred to January 2 hearing on the bail petition of Chinmoy Krishna on a government plea as no lawyer appeared on his behalf.