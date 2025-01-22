How the Chinese Government uses TikTok as a Digital Trojan Horse for Influence in Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan – TikTok, the widely popular video-sharing platform owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, is facing increasing scrutiny over its potential role in shaping global political opinions. For Taiwan, a democratic nation with complex relations with China, TikTok’s growing influence is particularly concerning. Research suggests that the platform’s algorithm amplifies pro-China content, subtly shaping the perceptions and attitudes of young Taiwanese users and potentially undermining their resistance to Chinese political narratives.

According to a recent study by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), TikTok disproportionately promotes content favourable to the Chinese government on sensitive topics such as Taiwan, Tibet, and the Uyghur population. The research indicates that when users search for these topics, they are more likely to encounter content supporting China’s official stance rather than critical or neutral perspectives. The study found that between 61% and 93% of search results for terms such as “Tibet” and “Uyghurs” were either pro-China or irrelevant, with anti-China content forming only a small fraction of the results. Comparatively, platforms like YouTube and Instagram displayed significantly less pro-China content, at 13.7% and 27.7%, respectively.

TikTok’s Algorithmic Bias and Its Impact on Taiwanese Youth

Taiwan’s youth, particularly those aged 20 to 24, have historically maintained a strong sense of national identity and resistance to Chinese influence. However, recent trends suggest a shift in attitudes, coinciding with the increasing popularity of TikTok among younger generations. Studies, including research from Rutgers University, indicate that young Taiwanese are adopting more Chinese colloquialisms and expressing a growing desire to avoid military conflict with China. This change in perception has been linked to TikTok’s algorithm, which promotes favourable views of Chinese governance while downplaying critical content about the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Despite TikTok being used by only 22% of Taiwan's total population, its influence among the younger demographic is disproportionately high. Reports indicate that 44% of elementary school students and 60% of junior-high students in Taiwan actively use TikTok. This younger audience, considered more impressionable, is particularly vulnerable to the platform's content manipulation. Analysts such as Eric Hsu of Doublethink Lab argue that while TikTok may not directly alter political beliefs, its persistent exposure to pro-China narratives could weaken the vigilance of Taiwanese youth against Chinese influence over time.

National Security Concerns and Global Reactions

The concerns surrounding TikTok's influence are not unique to Taiwan. Countries like India banned TikTok in 2020, citing national security threats linked to data privacy and potential propaganda. Similarly, in 2023, the United States passed legislation requiring ByteDance to divest its American operations due to fears that the platform could be used to disseminate Chinese propaganda and collect sensitive user data, as reported by Radio Free Asia. Several U.S. states have also introduced restrictions on the use of TikTok on government-issued devices.

Indian defence analyst Vinayak Bhatt has warned that China leverages TikTok as a strategic tool to influence young audiences worldwide and subtly reshape their perceptions of China's policies. The platform's algorithm has been found to systematically prioritize content from influencers and media outlets with ties to the CCP, particularly on contentious issues such as Taiwan's political status, reinforcing Beijing's “One China” policy narrative.

A Growing Global Information Disparity

Experts argue that TikTok’s influence is part of a broader Chinese strategy to shape global opinion by exploiting open social media platforms while maintaining strict censorship within its own borders. In China, platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube are banned, allowing the CCP to control domestic narratives while using TikTok as a tool for international influence. This asymmetric information environment enables China to project its political viewpoints abroad without reciprocal exposure to foreign perspectives.

The concerns over TikTok’s influence in Taiwan underscore the broader challenge that democracies face in combating digital influence campaigns by authoritarian regimes. Taipei Times has reported that Taiwanese authorities are debating regulatory measures, with some experts calling for stronger oversight of the platform’s operations in Taiwan. However, others warn that banning TikTok could set a dangerous precedent and undermine Taiwan’s democratic principles, which prioritize freedom of expression.

Balancing Free Speech and Digital Sovereignty

The rise of TikTok in Taiwan highlights the delicate balance between protecting free speech and resisting digital manipulation. While some advocate for stricter regulations or an outright ban on the platform, others argue that such actions could conflict with Taiwan’s democratic values and openness to global social media trends. The government is exploring alternative measures such as digital literacy programs aimed at educating young users about media bias and propaganda tactics.