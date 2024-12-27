Search icon
  • Chinese Man Given Death Sentence for Killing 35 People by Driving Into a Crowd

Published 19:42 IST, December 27th 2024

Chinese Man Given Death Sentence for Killing 35 People by Driving Into a Crowd

A Chinese court in Zhuhai has sentenced Fan Weiqiu to death for killing 35 people by driving into a crowd on November 11.

Reported by: Digital Desk
A Chinese court in Zhuhai has sentenced Fan Weiqiu to death for killing 35 people by driving into a crowd | Image: AP

Beijing: A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for killing 35 people last month by driving into a crowd. The attack, which took place on November 11, sparked national concern about mass killings in China.

According to the court, Fan carried out the attack out of anger over his divorce settlement. This motive was cited as the reason for his violent actions.

Death Sentence  to Fan Weiqiu

The court in the southern city of Zhuhai handed down the death sentence to Fan Weiqiu on Friday. It described the crime as extremely vile, with particularly cruel methods and severe consequences.

The incident, which remains one of the deadliest attacks in modern Chinese history, has drawn widespread attention and raised alarms over public safety in the country.

In the days after the attack, Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered local governments to take steps to prevent future “extreme cases.”

Fan's vehicle hit people who were exercising at a local sports centre, causing serious casualties, according to reports.

Censoring the information by Chinese Authorities

At the time of the attack, details were scarce as authorities censored information.

Online footage showed bodies lying on the pavement in the hours after the crash, but they vanished soon after.

Authorities were seen clearing candles and flowers from the memorial.

Officials took nearly 24 hours to reveal that dozens had died in what became one of the country's deadliest incidents in a decade.

(with agency inputs)

 

Updated 19:42 IST, December 27th 2024

