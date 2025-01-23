Climate Action Is Not An Option But a Global Challenge For All, EU Commissioner Tells WEF

The European Union's climate commissioner said on Thursday "fasten your seatbelts" as he predicted more geopolitical "turmoil" over the next decade.

EU Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra told the World Economic Forum in Davos Europe should act with more "boldness" and "assertiveness" to increasing meet environmental and security challenges.

Hoekstra said while the EU is now only responsible for 6% of global emissions, if it does not try to help to reduce those from outside the continent, climate change's indiscriminate impact means "we're still in dire straits".

It comes as the new US administration plans to expand its pursuit of fossil fuels and withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.