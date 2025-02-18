Delta Airlines Plane Crash: Missing Right Wing Caused Flight to Flip Upside Down While Landing at Toronto Airport?

Toronto: Passengers in a Toronto-bound Delta Airlines flight from Minnesota narrowly escaped death after their plane flipped upside down at the time of landing on the snowy runway of Pearson International Airport in Canada's Toronto. While the exact cause of the plane crash is yet to be ascertained, it may have been because of a missing right wing. Here's what we know about the Delta Airlines Plane Crash at the Pearson Airport…

Missing Right Wing Caused Delta Airlines Flight to Flip Upside Down While Landing?

A proper investigation in the Delta Airlines Plane Crash has been initiated and the cause of the plane flipping upside down is yet to be ascertained. However, John Cox, CEO of aviation safety consulting firm Safety Operating Systems in St. Petersburg, Florida has given a few observations and raised questions about the crash.

"The weather conditions were windy. The wind was out of the west at 27 to 35 knots, which is about 61 kilometres per hour. So it was windy. But the airplanes are designed and certified to handle that. The pilots are trained and experienced to handle that." Among the questions that need to be answered, Cox said, was why plane was missing a right wing. "If one wing is missing, it's going to have a tendency to roll over," he said.

"Those are going to be central questions as to what happened to the wing and the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. They will be found, if not today, tomorrow, and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will read them out and they will have a very good understanding of what actually occurred here."

How Big Was the Weather Factor in Delta Airlines Plane Crash?

It is too early to say what caused the plane to flip but weather may have played a factor. According to the Meteorological Service of Canada, the airport was experiencing blowing snow and winds of 51 kilometres per hour gusting to 65 kilometres per hour. The temperature was about minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

The audio recording from the tower at Toronto Pearson International Airport shows the flight was cleared to land at about 2:10 pm local time. The tower warns the pilots of a possible air flow bump in the glide path as the plane comes into land because of a preceding aircraft in front of it. "It's very rare to see something like this," said John Cox, CEO of aviation safety consulting firm Safety Operating Systems in St Petersburg, Florida. "We've seen a couple of cases of takeoffs where airplanes have ended up inverted, but it's pretty rare."

Delta Airlines Plane Crash: 17 Passengers Injured, No Fatalities

The airport confirmed on X that an "incident" occurred with the Delta flight from Minneapolis and that 76 passengers and four crew are accounted for. The accident happened at about 2:15 pm and flights at the airport, which handles more passengers than any other Canadian airport, were grounded for around two and half hours. Two runways will remain closed during the investigation.

"We are very grateful there was no loss of life and relatively minor injuries," Deborah Flint, CEO of Greater Toronto Airports Authority, told reporters. The number of people injured was down from early reports from paramedics that 19 were hurt.

Aircraft Flips Upside Down After Landing, Visuals Emerge

Video from the scene shows the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down. The plane was somewhat obscured by snow from a winter storm that hit Toronto over the weekend. Ornge air ambulance said it was transporting one paediatric patient to Toronto's SickKids hospital and two injured adults to other hospitals in the city.

Two Runways of Pearson Airport Closed After Plane Crash

As a result of the plane crash, two runways at the airport will remain closed as officials investigate the incident, according to the airport's CEO Deborah Flint, CNN reported. While addressing a press briefing, Deborah Flint stated that following the crash, all arrivals and departures on the airport's three other runways were immediately halted but were reopened by around 5 p.m. local time. The remaining two runways will stay closed while an investigation takes place for the "rest of tonight and into the next several days," Flint said.