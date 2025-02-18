Video Shows Chaos as Delta Airlines Plane Crashes at Toronto Airport

Toronto: A video of Delta Airlines flight 4819 that crashed upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday has surfaced on social media. The plane flipped upside down on the snowy tarmac at the runway. The incident left passengers in shock, with emergency responders working rigorously to evacuate those on board.

Delta Airline Plane Crash

The Delta Airlines flight, originating from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, was carrying 80 people—76 passengers and four crew members. As the plane touched down the snowy tarmac runway, it flipped completely upside down, causing panic among passengers.

John Nelson, a passenger on the flight, captured the chaotic scene on video, showing people stumbling away from the wreckage.

Emergency responders present at the airport were quick to act, dousing the plane with water to prevent any potential fires. According to initial reports, 18 people sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Fortunately, there was no loss of life, and all passengers and crew members are alive.

Delta Airline Plane Crash Video

Nelson, one of the onboard passenger on Delta Airline recorded the video, says, "We just landed. Our plane crashed. It's upside down." He added that most people appeared to be okay, but the scene was chaotic as passengers tried to evacuate.

In another video an airhostess can be seen helping passengers to evacuate the plane as it turned upside down.

Delta Airline CEO Responds

“The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site. We are working to confirm the details and will share the most current information on http://news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, please take care and stay safe.”