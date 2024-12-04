Search icon
  • Disturbing Photo Captures Moment Gunman Aimed at UnitedHealthcare CEO Before Fatal Shooting

Published 22:58 IST, December 4th 2024

Disturbing Photo Captures Moment Gunman Aimed at UnitedHealthcare CEO Before Fatal Shooting

New York Police on Wednesday released photos of a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in Manhattan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
New York Police has released pictures of a suspect involved in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson | Image: X

Washington: New York Police on Wednesday released photos of a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in Manhattan. 

The police have announced a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the identification of the suspect.

Brian Thompson Killed In Manhattan 

The chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was shot dead outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan, police said on Wednesday.According to a police report, 50-year-old executive Brian Thompson was shot shortly after 6:45 am at the New York Hilton Midtown on Avenue of the Americas near 54th Street. 

Who Was Brian Thompson?

Brian Thompson was appointed Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Thompson previously led UnitedHealthcare's government programs business as CEO. This role included overseeing Medicare & Retirement, as well as Community & State, which serves Medicaid members across 31 states and Washington, D.C.

Before joining UnitedHealthcare, Thompson worked as a manager at PwC.
 

Updated 22:58 IST, December 4th 2024

