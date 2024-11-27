Dong Jun Becomes Third Consecutive Chinese Defence Minister to Face Corruption Probe

Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun is under investigation as part of a sweeping anti-corruption campaign targeting the country’s military, according to a report by The Financial Times. This development makes him the third consecutive defence minister to face allegations of corruption, reflecting a deepening crackdown on graft within China's military ranks.

Here Is What You Need To Know

Dong Jun, who assumed the role of defence minister in December 2023, succeeded Li Shangfu, who was removed from the post after just seven months. Both Li and his predecessor, Wei Fenghe, were expelled from the Communist Party in June for what were described as “serious violations of discipline,” a term often used by Chinese authorities to indicate corruption.

At the time, the Communist Party issued a strong condemnation of the two former ministers, accusing them of having “betrayed the trust of the party and the Central Military Commission, seriously polluted the political environment of the military, and caused great damage to ... the image of its senior leaders.”

Anti-Corruption Drive Intensifies

The investigation into Jun comes amid a broader crackdown on corruption within China’s armed forces, led by President Xi Jinping. In November, Xi urged the military to take a firm stand against corruption while focusing on “war preparedness,” reflecting concerns that graft could undermine the country’s military capabilities.

According to a report by Bloomberg, US officials have noted that the intensified anti-corruption drive may stem from fears that internal corruption could impair China's ability to wage war effectively.

Despite holding the high-profile position, Jun’s career trajectory has drawn attention. Unlike his predecessors, he was not promoted to the Central Military Commission (CMC), the top military decision-making body chaired by President Xi Jinping, nor was he appointed to the State Council, China’s executive body, during the March 2024 government reshuffle.

Broader Implications

The ongoing investigations into senior military leaders signal Xi Jinping’s resolve to root out corruption, which he views as a threat to both the Communist Party’s authority and the military's operational readiness. However, the repeated targeting of top defence officials could also raise questions about internal stability and governance within the armed forces.