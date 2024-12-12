$400 Billion And Upwards: Elon Musk Widens Gap With Bezos, Zuckerberg As World's Richest Person

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, has added another milestone to his list. The Tesla CEO has made history by becoming the first individual to cross a net worth of $400 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Musk’s wealth surged after a recent insider share sale and following the outcome of the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections. Tesla shares reached a record high of $415 on Wednesday, with the company’s stock rallying by about 65% since Election Day.

His alliance with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has proven beneficial not only politically but also monetarily, as his ventures have gained the spotlight. Musk will lead the newly formed “Department of Government Efficiency” alongside Vivek Ramaswamy in the Trump administration.

Additionally, Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, more than doubled its valuation to $50 billion in November after a successful funding round, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk’s fortune has grown by $136 billion since November 5. Tesla’s stock performance, along with broader market gains such as the NASDAQ crossing 20,000 for the first time has significantly surged his wealth.