Explained: Why are So Many Americans Celebrating UnitedHealthcare CEO's Ivy League Assassin?

The killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has sparked a wave of online fervor, with Luigi Mangione, the man accused of the crime, being hailed on the internet as a modern-day Robin Hood. Despite his arrest on charges of murder, memes, fan edits, and merchandise celebrating Mangione have flooded social media, reflecting American public's anger at the health insurance industry.

A Meme-Worthy Arrest

Mangione was apprehended in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday, carrying a ghost gun, fake IDs, and a handwritten manifesto criticizing corporations and the health insurance sector. Authorities named him the suspect in Thompson’s killing, and while the investigation continues, the internet’s reaction has already turned him into an anti-establishment symbol.

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan account called Luigi Mangione Updates posted a photo of him being escorted by police, captioning it, “Luigi Mangione serves face as he is led into court!” Another user joked about Mangione’s Italian heritage, posting: “Luigi Mangione: i hata paying da premiums, i shoota da ceo” alongside a movie gif of Robert De Niro.

As more images of Mangione circulated online, social media exploded with fancam video edits and influencers tagging a purported account belonging to him. One TikTok video showing CCTV footage of the suspect even referred to him as the “hot assassin,” setting off a viral trend of idolizing him. The fact that Mangione attended one of the most costly prep schools in Maryland, and did his Bachelor's and Master's from University of Pennsylvania, has led to many people claiming that he (Mangione) himself may be from a wealthy family. The fact that despite coming from a wealthy family, he chose this path, according to his supporters, proves that he truly cares about the suffering of average Americans.

The Story Behind the Shooting

Police found evidence at the crime scene linking the suspect to his disdain for the health insurance industry, including shell casings etched with the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose.” These words — commonly associated with insurance company tactics to avoid paying claims — have since become rallying cries across platforms like TikTok. Folk singer Joe DeVito went viral with a protest song featuring the phrase, while merchandise such as hats and sweatshirts emblazoned with it briefly popped up on online storefronts.

The shooting also unearthed widespread public discontent with the health care system. Many pointed to UnitedHealthcare’s 2023 operating profits of over $16 billion as a symbol of corporate greed in a country where millions struggle with medical bills.

Public Reaction: From Jokes to Criticism

While some internet users treated Mangione’s arrest as a punchline, others used it as a lens to critique late stage capitalism. UnitedHealthcare’s social media accounts were flooded with mockery, forcing the company to disable Facebook comments after a post mourning Thompson’s death received over 36,000 “laugh” reactions.

Meanwhile, memes casting Mangione as a “folk hero” have continued to proliferate.

A Symbol of Public Frustration

Mangione’s arrest has ignited heated debates about the state of health care in America. For every meme celebrating him as a “21st-century Robin Hood,” others have pointed to the alleged inequities that allow corporations to profit from human suffering.