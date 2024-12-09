Former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad Granted Political Asylum In Russia, Confirms Kremlin

Moscow: Russia has granted political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a decision made personally by President Vladimir Putin hours after rebels fully took control of Syria.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to provide details about Assad's current location and stated that President Putin has no plans to meet with him at this time.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin personally made the decision to offer asylum to Assad,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Bashar al-Assad Granted Asylum In Russia

Peskov further said that Russian Forces in Syria are doing everything necessary to ensure the security of military bases.

“The events in Syria have surprised the whole world, with Russia being no exception, Peskov said. The situation remains unstable and the country is currently undergoing a period of transformation,” he added.

Ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad fled to Moscow and received asylum from his longtime ally, Russian media had said on Sunday, hours after a stunning rebel advance seized control of Damascus and ended his family’s 50 years of ruling.

(Image of Bashar al-Assad riddle with bullets in Hama/Source-AP)

This development follows the recent overthrow of Assad's government by Syrian rebels, ending nearly 14 years of civil war. The conflict has left Syria divided among various armed groups, raising concerns about a potential security vacuum in the region.

Russia maintains two key military bases in Syria, including its sole Mediterranean naval port in Tartus, and has been a steadfast ally of Assad's regime, offering both military and political support throughout the civil war. Granting asylum highlights Russia's ongoing involvement in Syrian matters and its vested interest in the country's long-term stability.

(Portrait of Assad Family being removed/ Source-AP)

US President Says Historic Opportunity Lies Ahead For Syrian People

The fall of the Assad regime that brutalised, tortured and killed thousands of innocent Syrians over the past half a century is a historic opportunity for the people of the country, outgoing US President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

Biden spoke at the White House hours after rebel groups took over the country following more than a dozen years of violent civil war and decades of leadership by Bashar Assad and his family.

“After 13 years of civil war in Syria and more than half a century of brutal authoritarian rule by Bashar Assad and his father before him, rebel forces have forced Assad to resign his office and flee the country. We're not sure where he is, but there's word that he's in Moscow. At long last, the Assad regime has fallen,” Biden said.

“This regime brutalised, tortured and killed hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians. The fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice. It's a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their proud country,” he said.

It is also a moment of risk and uncertainty, Biden said, adding that over the past few weeks, the support of Hezbollah, Iran and Russia to the Assad regime had collapsed. He observed a new opportunity for the people of Syria now.

The Syrian opposition that brought down Assad is led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which the US says is a terrorist organisation with links to al-Qaida. However, the group says it has since broken ties with al-Qaida.