Published 21:01 IST, January 24th 2025

Meet Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, & Liri Albag: Israeli Soldiers to be Freed in Ceasefire Deal

Hamas has announced Karina Ariev and Daniella Gilboa among the four hostages to be released on Saturday under the ceasefire deal with Israel.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Meet Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, & Liri Albag: Israeli Soldiers to be Freed in Ceasefire Deal | Image: X

Gaza: Following the earlier release of three female hostages, Hamas has announced that the next four hostages it plans to free as part of the ceasefire deal with Israel are Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag, who are set to be released on Saturday.

Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a Telegram post that Karina Ariev, Danielle Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag will be transferred into Israeli custody in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

There was no immediate confirmation of the names from Israel.

In accordance with the agreement, Israel will disclose a list of Palestinian inmates this weekend. On Sunday, 90 Palestinian detainees and three Israeli hostages were released in the first exchange.

Dozens of Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are set to be freed, while more humanitarian aid flows into Gaza.

Meanwhile, Palestinians displaced from war-battered northern Gaza are facing an agonizing wait before the days-old ceasefire there allows them to go back to what remains of their homes.

The ceasefire agreement, which was reached after months of fluctuating negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt with support from the United States, marks the first significant pause in fighting since a brief truce in November 2023 that lasted only a week.

In the first phase of the deal, Hamas has agreed to release 33 hostages in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities. The ministry doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians. The war was sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people.

(with agency inputs)

 

 

Updated 21:43 IST, January 24th 2025

