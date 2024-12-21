Germany Christmas Attack: Who is Prime Suspect, Saudi Doctor Arrested for 'Deliberate Killings'

Magdeburg: A Saudi national has been arrested for allegedly driving a car into a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday evening. The deliberate attack claimed the lives of two people and left at least 68 others injured, spreading panic and grief during the festive season, according to CNN.

Who is Tamara Zieschang, Prime Suspect in Magdeburg Attack Identified as Saudi National

The prime suspect in the recent attack in Magdeburg, Germany, is a 50-year-old Saudi national, revealed Tamara Zieschang, the Interior Minister of Saxony-Anhalt. The man, who moved to Germany in 2006, has been working as a doctor in the town of Bernburg, about 36 kilometers south of Magdeburg.

Saxony-Anhalt's Governor, Reiner Haseloff, assured the public that there is currently no further threat to the city, stating that, based on current information, the suspect is believed to have acted alone, a local news daily reported.

This incident comes eight years after a similar attack in Berlin, when an Islamic extremist drove a truck into a crowded Christmas market, killing 13 people and injuring many others. The attacker was later shot and killed in Italy.

Incident at Magdeburg's Old Market

The attack occurred around 7:04 PM at the Magdeburg Christmas market in the Old Market area, near the Town Hall and close to the River Elbe. Eyewitnesses reported a dark BMW suddenly speeding into the crowd of holiday shoppers, causing chaos and destruction. Many described scenes of terror as the car ploughed through stalls and people, leaving a trail of injured victims.

Scenes of Panic and Destruction

Graphic footage from the scene, though too distressing to share widely, captured the horrifying moments as bystanders scrambled for safety. Victims lay sprawled on the ground amidst overturned stalls and scattered goods. Witnesses described screams, panic, and the sound of the car hitting people as it sped through the market.

Driver Arrested on the Spot

Local authorities acted swiftly and arrested the driver at the scene. While the suspect has been identified as a Saudi national, officials are yet to determine the motive behind this deliberate act. The identity of the victims and details of their conditions have not yet been released.

Emergency services rushed to the spot, providing medical aid to the injured and transporting them to nearby hospitals. The area was cordoned off, and investigators began examining the vehicle and surrounding evidence to uncover the motive.

