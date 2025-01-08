Girl, You’re Not Canada’s Guv Anymore: Elon Musk After Trudeau Dismisses Merger With America

Washington: In a sharp response to Justin Trudeau’s remarks over 'Canada's merger’ with the US, billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday said that former Canadian Prime Minister needs to step away from the issue as he no longer holds the position of “governor of Canada”.

In a direct attack, the close aide of US President-elect Trump also called Trudeau a “girl”.

‘Doesn’t Matter What You Say’

While replying to former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on X, Elon Musk said, “Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say”.

Donald Trump Shares Map of New United States with Merged Nations

US President-elect Donald Trump’s latest post featuring a new map of the United States has stunned people across the globe. The map, shared by Trump on his social media platform, shows Canada depicted as a territory of the United States.

This post comes after Trump’s repeated threats to use “economic force” to absorb Canada into the US.Recently, Trump renewed his offer of making Canada the 51st state of the United States.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared a map with Canada labelled as part of the US, captioned “Oh Canada!”

What Did Trudeau Say?

Hours after Justin Trudeau resigned as Canada PM, US President-elect Donald Trump renewed his offer to merge Canada with the United States and make it the 51st state of US; Trump had also said that he'd rely on economic force for the merger. Trudeau has now responded sharply to Trump's merger proposal, shutting it down completely.