Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Hamas Ready to Release 34 Hostages Held Captive in Gaza in Possible Ceasefire Deal with Israel: Report

Published 07:17 IST, January 6th 2025

Hamas Ready to Release 34 Hostages Held Captive in Gaza in Possible Ceasefire Deal with Israel: Report

This statement follows Israel's confirmation that indirect talks to negotiate a truce and hostage release are being mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hamas Ready to Release 34 Hostages Held Captive in Gaza in Possible Ceasefire Deal with Israel: Report | Image: X/IDF/Telegram

Tel Aviv: Hamas on Sunday (January 5) in an official statement said that the group is ready to release 34 hostages in the potential "first phase" prisoner exchange deal with Israel, Reuters reported.

This statement follows Israel's confirmation that indirect talks to negotiate a truce and hostage release are being mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States. It also said that the group has yet to provide the list of the hostages. 

An official on the condition anonymously revealed that the first phase of the agreement would involve the release of women, children, the elderly and the sick among the hostages.

"Hamas has agreed to release 34 Israeli prisoners from a list presented by Israel as part of the first phase of a prisoner exchange deal."

However, the official as quoted by media reports, added that the Palestinian terrorist group requires time to determine whether the hostages will be released dead or alive.

According to Israel's military of the 251 hostages held during the October 7 attack, 96 remain in Gaza including 34 dead.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz assured relatives of a hostage on Saturday that “Efforts are underway to free the hostages, notably the Israeli delegation which left yesterday (Friday) for negotiations in Qatar."

Qatar PM Meets Visiting Hamas Delegation for Ceasefire Talks

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with a Hamas delegation headed by senior official Khalil al-Hayya in Doha on Saturday to discuss a possible ceasefire in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest ceasefire negotiations progress. They discussed how to promote negotiations and ensure a clear and comprehensive agreement to end the ongoing latest round of the Palestine-Israel conflict.

According to a statement by the Gaza-based health authorities on Saturday, the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,484, with 108,090 others injured.

On October 7 2023, Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel killing 1,200 people and injuring thousands of civilians. The terrorist group also took 251 hostages back to Gaza, some of whom were found dead later. Following this deadly attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy Hamas.

Following this on October 13th, Israel began its bombing campaign in Gaza, tightened its siege and instructed civilians in Gaza to move to the south.

 

Updated 07:17 IST, January 6th 2025

Recommended

Golden Globes LIVE: Selena Loses In 2 Categories, Shogun Bags 1st Win
Entertainment News
5 of Family Asphyxiated in Jammu Kashmir's Uri
India News
Heavy Snowfall in UK, Germany Affects Flight Ops, Several Airports Shut
World News
Virat Kohli to RETIRE After Sydney Test? REPORT Claims he Wants to...
SportFit
S Korea Agency Asks Police to Take Efforts to Detain Yoon
World News
Ziaur Rahman Barq Faces Legal Action Over Unpaid Electricity Fine
India News
CAQM Rolls Back GRAP 3 Restrictions In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves
India News
Zelenskyy Urges Global Allies To Boost Ukraine's Air Defences In Germany
World News
FIR Filed Against Manoj Jarange Over Remarks On Minister Dhananjay Munde
India News
States Of Emergency Declared As Central US Faces Heaviest Snow In Decade
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: