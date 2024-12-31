‘Heartbreaking Image’: Last Photo of 3-Year-Old Boy Killed in South Korea Crash

A passenger plane crashed at the Muan International Airport in South Korea while landing, killing almost everyone on board, barring two. Reportedly, the aviation disaster was caused when apparently the front landing gear failed to deploy.

Footage captured the plane landing and then crashing into a wall, before bursting into flames.

'Heartbreaking Photo'

Among the victims was a three-year-old boy traveling with his parents, Kang Ko, 43, and Jin Lee Seon, 37. The family was returning home from their first overseas trip.

A heartbreaking photo shared by the parents shows the boy looking out of the plane window before the crash.

The photo was shared with a caption, “My son is going abroad for the first time on a night flight, and his first passport has no stamp,” it read.

The post also contained several other pictures from the trip, with a caption about the places the family had visited in Thailand.

Reportedly, among the 179 killed, five kids were under the age of 10.