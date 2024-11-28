Search icon
  • Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi Goes Missing Amid Crackdown on Protesters in Pakistan: Report

Published 08:01 IST, November 28th 2024

Imran Khan's Wife Bushra Bibi Goes Missing Amid Crackdown on Protesters in Pakistan: Report

Reported by: Digital Desk
Islamabad: Bushra Bibi, the wife of Imran Khan, has reportedly gone missing following the conclusion of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad, which called for the release of the former Pakistan prime minister.

During the protest's conclusion, PTI held a press conference attended by several key leaders, including Ali Amin Gandapur. However, Bushra Bibi's absence raised concerns, prompting questions on social media about her sudden disappearance.

PTI leader Maryam Wattu claimed that Bushra Bibi had been kidnapped, though other party members did not confirm this allegation.

Meanwhile, Ali Amin Gandapur managed to evade capture once again. Following a government operation on Tuesday night, both Gandapur and Bushra Bibi left the Blue Area. Despite attempts by protesters to stop them, they continued their journey. The couple was later spotted in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a PTI stronghold, according to media reports.

PTI Calls Off Protest After 4 Killed in Overnight Crackdown

PTI of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday, announced an end to its protests in Islamabad. The decision came after a midnight crackdown by security forces that resulted in the deaths of at least four people and left over 50 injured.  

The PTI, however, claimed that the clashes were far deadlier, alleging that ‘hundreds’ of its supporters were killed in the violent confrontation with security personnel.  

Pakistan ’s security forces launched a major crackdown at midnight on thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. The protesters had gathered to demand Khan’s release but were met with heavy police action.  

The operation took place in the high-security Red Zone, where protesters had earlier broken through barricades. Security forces used tear gas and live rounds to disperse the crowd. Clashes between the protesters and authorities turned violent, leaving four security personnel and two PTI supporters dead, according to reports.  

Updated 11:56 IST, November 28th 2024

Pakistan

