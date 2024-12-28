In a First, Israel Uses US' THAAD System to Intercept Houthi's Missile

Tel Aviv: Amid the ongoing conflict between Yemen's Houthi rebels and Israel, an American anti-ballistic missile defense system battery participated in the interception of a Houthi ballistic missile launched toward the Jewish state on Friday.

This marked the first time that the system has been used since its deployment in Israel by the US in October.

The hi-tech system, known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) System, was used to try to intercept the missile. An examination would give concrete picture about THAAD’s success, media reports claimed.

The THAAD battery was deployed in Israel following Iran’s October 1 ballistic missile attack. The advanced system is capable of intercepting missiles both inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere.

Videos have emerged on social media which shows THAAD system launching an interceptor.

“18 years I’ve been waiting for this,” someone was heard saying in the footage.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military claimed that the Houthi missile was intercepted by air defenses. However, it didn't specifying which defence system among Israeli and American intercepted the missile.

So far, Pentagon has not commented on the interception of the missile.

Sirens sounded in Israel yet again shortly after midnight on Saturday, as the military intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, the military said in a statement. The Israeli Air Force said it shot down the missile before it crossed into Israeli territory, while sirens were sounded near Jerusalem and the Dead Sea.

Media reports quoted unnamed security sources as saying that THAAD intercepted the missile. The unnamed official added that the interception of Houthi's missile projected strength in the Middle East by displaying US-Israeli cooperation over missile defense, to Israel’s opponents.

Media reports quoted former Air Defense Commander Brig. Gen. (res) Zvika Haimovich as saying that US air defense activity in Israel is unusual because the US has subordinated its forces to Israeli command, whereas in other parts of the world, the US takes charge.