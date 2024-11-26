'Disturbing': ISKCON Seeks India's Intervention as Bangladesh Arrests Saint Chinmoy Prabhu

New Delhi: ISCKON has urged the government of India to take immediate action and intervene in the arrest of its monk Prabhu Chinmoy Das, a prominent saint who was leading protests against atrocities committed against Hindus in Bangladesh , by the Dhaka Police’s Detective Branch on Monday, November 25.

Chinmoy Prabhu, who had been actively advocating for the rights of religious minorities, was reportedly arrested at Dhaka airport.

'Take Immediate Steps…': ISKCON

"ISKCON,Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps and speak to the Government of Bangladesh and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement. We want the Government of Bangladesh to release Chinmoy Krishna Das immediately. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of these devotees.", said ISKCON in a statement on Social Media Platform X.

"We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police. It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world.", the statement added further.

Chinmoy Prabhu's Arrest

His detention came just days after he addressed a massive rally in Rangpur on Friday, November 22, where he condemned the ongoing violence and discrimination faced by Hindus in the country.

Increasing Violence After Ouster of Sheik Hasina and Political Instability

The protests have been sparked by rising concerns over the increasing reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including attacks on temples, homes, and businesses. The arrest of Chimoy Prabhu has intensified tensions, with many accusing the government of targeting those who speak out against religious persecution.

Outrage After Arrest

Supporters of the monk are reportedly rallying in various cities, demanding his immediate release and protection for religious minorities in Bangladesh.

‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoed loudly through the streets of Chittagong as massive protests erupted across Bangladesh following the arrest of ISKCON monk Chimoy Prabhu

Taslima Nasreen Shares Video of Protest