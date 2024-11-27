Imran Khan’s Party Calls Off Protest After Four Killed in Overnight Crackdown

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday announced an end to its protests in Islamabad. The decision came after a midnight crackdown by security forces that resulted in the deaths of at least four people and left over 50 injured.

The PTI, however, claimed that the clashes were far deadlier, alleging that ‘hundreds’ of its supporters were killed in the violent confrontation with security personnel.

Pakistan ’s security forces launched a major crackdown at midnight on thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. The protesters had gathered to demand Khan’s release but were met with heavy police action.

The operation took place in the high-security Red Zone, where protesters had earlier broken through barricades. Security forces used tear gas and live rounds to disperse the crowd. Clashes between the protesters and authorities turned violent, leaving four security personnel and two PTI supporters dead, according to reports.

In a post on X, PTI alleged excessive use of force against peaceful protesters. "Today, armed security forces launched a violent assault on peaceful PTI protesters in Islamabad, firing live rounds with the intent to kill as many people as possible," the party said.

The Red Zone, which houses key government buildings and foreign embassies, was cleared after hours of confrontation, confirmed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The area remains heavily guarded, with military forces stationed at D-Chowk, where Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is currently staying.