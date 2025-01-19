Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Hostage Exchange to Begin at 12:00 PM IST, Will Gaza War Come to End?

New Delhi: The much-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is set to begin on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) and 12 p.m. IST, as announced by mediator Qatar. This development comes as families of hostages in Gaza pinning their hopes on the agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that the ceasefire will proceed only if the names of hostages to be released are provided, as agreed.

In a televised address hours before the ceasefire, Prime Minister Netanyahu termed the truce as a temporary measure, underlining Israel’s right to resume military operations if deemed necessary. He claimed support from President-elect Donald Trump, who, during an interview with NBC News, said he had encouraged Netanyahu to “keep doing what you have to do.”

While Netanyahu insisted the ceasefire was the best deal under the circumstances, it sparked political dissent within his government. Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a member of the far-right faction, opposed the truce and threatened to resign, along with other members of his party.

Cabinet, in a rare meeting during the Jewish Sabbath, set off a flurry of activity and a fresh wave of emotions as relatives wondered whether hostages would be returned alive or dead. Families and thousands of others rallied once more Saturday night in Tel Aviv.

“Please keep going and saving lives,” said Anat Angrest, whose son Matan Angrest is still held in Gaza.

The pause in 15 months of war is a step toward ending the deadliest, most destructive fighting ever between Israel and the Hamas militant group. The deal was achieved under joint pressure from Trump and the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden ahead of Monday's inauguration.

The first phase of the ceasefire will last 42 days, and negotiations on the far more difficult second phase are meant to begin just over two weeks in. After those six weeks, Israel’s security Cabinet will decide how to proceed.

Israeli airstrikes continued Saturday, and Gaza's Health Ministry said 23 bodies had been brought to hospitals over the past 24 hours.

“What is this truce that kills us hours before it begins?” asked Abdallah Al-Aqad, the brother of a woman killed by an airstrike in the southern city of Khan Younis.

And sirens sounded across central and southern Israel, with the military saying it intercepted projectiles launched from Yemen. Iran-backed Houthi rebels there have stepped up attacks in recent weeks, calling it solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

In the ceasefire’s first phase, Israeli troops are to pull back into a buffer zone about a kilometer (0.6 miles) wide inside Gaza along its borders with Israel. With most of Gaza’s population in massive, squalid tent camps, Palestinians are desperate to get back to their homes, even though many were destroyed or heavily damaged.

In a post on X, Qatar's foreign minister advised Palestinians and others to exercise caution when the ceasefire goes into effect and wait for directions from officials.

Israel's military later said Palestinians will not be able to cross the Netzarim corridor that runs across central Gaza for the first seven days of the ceasefire, and it warned Palestinians not to approach Israeli forces.