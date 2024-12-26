Israel-Hamas Conflict: 5 Journalists Killed in IDF Bombing Near Gaza Hospital

Gaza: As Israel and Hamas peace talks remain inconclusive with the former continuing bombardments in Gaza, five journalists were killed in one such attack.

In the latest, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bombed a satellite broadcast vehicle placed in front of Al-Awda Hospital in Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza strip.

Purported footage has surfaced on social media wherein a vehicle can be seen turning into a fireball. As per media reports, the deceased journalists have been identified as Fadi Hassouna, Ibrahim al-Sheikh Ali, Mohammed al-Ladah, Faisal Abu al-Qumsan and Ayman al-Jadi.

Gaza Crisis Worsens

Meanwhile, a baby froze to death overnight in Gaza as it is experiencing a humanitarian crisis as a result of the Israel–Hamas war that has claimed over 45,000 lives so far.

The Israeli offensive has caused widespread dvastation and forced some 90% of Gaza's 2.3 million people to displace, often multiple times.

Further, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are packed into tent camps along the coast as the cold, wet winter sets in. The crisis is further worsening day by day as aid groups continue to struggled to deliver food and supplies. The aid groups say there are shortages of blankets, warm clothing and firewood.

Israel has increased the amount of aid it allows into the territory, reaching an average of 130 trucks a day so far this month, up from around 70 a day in October and November. Still, the amount remains well below than previous months and the United Nations says it is unable to distribute more than half the aid because Israeli forces deny permission to move within Gaza or because of rampant lawlessness and theft from trucks.

Why Gaza War Started?