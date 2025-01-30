Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Israeli Army Says Red Cross Has Confirmed It Has 7 Hostages — 2 Israelis and 5 Thai Nationals

Published 16:59 IST, January 30th 2025

Israeli Army Says Red Cross Has Confirmed It Has 7 Hostages — 2 Israelis and 5 Thai Nationals

Israeli army says the Red Cross confirms it has seven hostages — two Israelis and five Thai nationals.

Representative image. | Image: AP

The Israeli army says the Red Cross has confirmed that it has seven hostages — two Israelis and five Thai nationals. Their release is part of a ceasefire that began Jan. 19. It is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

The fragile deal has held for over 10 days, halting the fighting and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory. A total of 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners during the truce's initial six weeks. Israel says it has received information from Hamas that eight of those hostages were either killed in Hamas' Oct.7, 2023, attack or have died in captivity.
 

Updated 16:59 IST, January 30th 2025

Recommended

'Landing...': Woman Texted Husband Minutes Before Washington Crash
World News
Delhi vs Railways, Day 1, Live Updates: Delhi Bowl First
SportFit
WATCH | 'Ismein Stunning Kya Hai?' - PCB TROLLED Over Incomplete Stadium
SportFit
A Day After Stampede, Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh In Prayagraj
India News
Cops Detain Swati Maliwal For Dumping Garbage Outside Kejriwal's House
India News
Is Pooja Highest Paid Actress In South Film Industry? Deva Star Reacts
Entertainment News
Passenger Jet with 64 Aboard Collides with Army Helicopter in US | LIVE
World News
Odisha Govt Cancels Special Bus Service For Maha Kumbh Till February 4
India News
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Indian Navy Women Officers Achieve Historic First at Point Nemo
Defence News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: