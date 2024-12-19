Israeli Fighter Jets Strike Houthi Targets in Yemen, Says IDF



The IDF said that it is determined to continue acting and striking "whoever threatens citizens of the State of Israel, at any distance required.



Following the overnight Israeli strikes in Yemen, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has issued a warning to Houthi leaders, The Times of Israel reported.



He said, "The long arm of Israel will reach you." Katz said, "Whoever lifts a hand will have it severed. Whoever strikes [us], will be struck many times over."



Meanwhile, IDF chief spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that "ports and energy infrastructure" were among the targets hit in the "precise strikes" in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa that the Houthis used for "their military actions," according to The Times of Israel report.



In an English-language video statement, Hagari said, "With their attacks on international shipping vessels and routes in the Red Sea and other places, the Houthis have become a global threat. Who is behind the Houthis? Iran," while vowing the military "will act against anyone in the Middle East" who threatens Israel.



While sharing the video statement of Hagari on X, IDF stated, “IAF fighter jets struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime on the western coast and in inland Yemen. Over the past year, the Houthi terrorist regime has been operating with the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias in order to attack the State of Israel and Israeli civilians.”