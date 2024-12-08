Israeli Forces Destroyed Tunnel in Jabalia, Northern Gaza | VIDEO

Tel Aviv: IDF, combat engineers recently demolished a Hamas tunnel spanning several hundred meters in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

Israeli Forces Destroyed Tunnel in Jabalia, Northern Gaza

A Hamas tunnel that spanned several hundred meters in northern Gaza's Jabalia was recently demolished by combat engineers, the IDF says.

The operation to demolish the tunnel was carried out by the Gaza Division's combat engineering unit and the elite Yahalom unit.

During the operation, dozens of booby-trapped tunnel shafts and numerous explosive devices in the area were destroyed, the military says.

According to the IDF, the several-hundred-meter-long tunnel was used by Hamas operatives to attack troops in Gaza. The military says troops found RPGs hidden inside the tunnel, which also featured blast doors and several rooms to reside in.

The IDF says the troops also encountered Hamas operatives who emerged from the tunnel and fired anti-tank projectiles during the operation. The operatives were eliminated in an airstrike and fire from the ground, the IDF adds.

Israel's war against Hamas has destroyed vast areas of Gaza and displaced 90 per cent of the population of 2.3 million, often multiple times. The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel in October 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 people hostage.