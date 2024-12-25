Man Sends Video To Wife In Terrifying Moments Before Azerbaijan Plane Crash

New Delhi: A passenger on the doomed Azerbaijan Airlines flight recorded a heartbreaking video message for his wife just moments before the plane crashed near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau. Reports from Russian media claimed that the man managed to send images to his wife as soon as he realized the plane was about to crash. The crash, which left at least 32 survivors, has brought this emotional footage into the spotlight, capturing the fear and uncertainty that gripped those on board during the deadly crash.

The chilling video shows the chaos inside the aircraft, with oxygen masks deployed and passengers heard praying in desperation. Another clip has also surfaced, in the aftermath of the crash, showing survivors crying out for help and moaning in pain as they struggle with their injuries.

Kazakh rescue teams have also released several bodycam footage capturing the aftermath of the Azerbaijan plane crash, showing firefighters rushing to extinguish flames at the accident site.

The plane was en route from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to the Russian city of Grozny in the North Caucasus.

Kazakhstan's Emergency Ministry said in a Telegram statement that those onboard included five crew. A total of 29 survivors, including two children, have been hospitalized, the ministry told Russia's state news agency, RIA Novosti.

Another Russian news agency, Interfax quoted medical workers as saying that four bodies have been recovered and emergency workers at the scene as saying that both pilots, according to a preliminary assessment, died in the crash.

The Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency landing 3 km from the city, Azerbaijan Airlines said earlier.

Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry initially said 25 people survived the crash, later revising that number to 27, 28, and then 29 as the search and rescue operation continued at the site of the crash, bringing the supposed death toll down.

The Prosecutor General's Office in Azerbaijan later reported that at least 32 people survived the crash, adding that the number wasn't final. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that some of them were in critical condition.

The number of survivors could mean that over 30 people may be dead.

According to Kazakhstani officials, those aboard the plane included 42 Azerbaijani citizens, 16 Russian nationals, six Kazakhstani and three Kyrgyzstani citizens, it said.

RIA Novosti quoted Russia’s civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, as saying that preliminary information showed that the pilot had chosen to divert to Kazakhstan's Aktau after a bird strike on the aircraft led to “an emergency situation on board”.

