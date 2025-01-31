Marco Rubio Backs Trump's Push For Control Of Panama Canal Amid Chinese Influence Concerns

Washington DC: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has come out in support of President Donald Trump's desire to acquire Greenland and retake control of the Panama Canal, citing legitimate national security interests. Rubio's comments come ahead of his trip to Central America, where he will visit Panama and discuss important issues, including the canal's security.

According to Rubio, Trump's concerns about Chinese activity and influence in the Arctic and Latin America are well-founded. "What I think you can rest assured of is that four years from now, our interest in the Arctic will be more secure; our interest in the Panama Canal will be more secure," Rubio said in an interview given to foreign media.

Rubio expressed concerns about Chinese investments in ports and infrastructure near the Panama Canal, which could potentially compromise the canal's security. "They're all over Panama," Rubio said, referring to Chinese companies with alleged ties to the Beijing government.

"If the government in China in a conflict tells them to shut down the Panama Canal, they will have to. I have zero doubt that they have contingency planning to do so that is a direct threat," he further added.

Rubio also echoed Trump's complaints about American ships being overcharged for using the canal, which he claims is a violation of the 1977 treaty signed by former President Jimmy Carter. "We should not be in a position of having to pay more than other countries. In fact, we should be getting a discount or maybe for free, because we paid for the thing," Rubio said.

However, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has rejected the idea of renegotiating ownership of the canal, stating, "It's impossible, I can't negotiate. That is done. The canal belongs to Panama."