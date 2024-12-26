Search icon
Published 20:35 IST, December 26th 2024

Moscow Airports Shut Down Temporarily Without Explanation: Report

Four Moscow airports and the Kaluga airport, located 160 km southwest of Moscow, were temporarily closed on Thursday announced by Russia's aviation watchdog.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Five Airports, Including Four In Moscow, Closed Down Temporarily: report | Image: X

Moscow: Four Moscow airports and the Kaluga airport, located 160 km southwest of Moscow, were temporarily closed on Thursday announced by Russia's aviation watchdog, without providing a reason.

The airport closures followed Russia's accusations that Ukrainian security services were behind 55 arson and bomb attacks on banks, post offices, and police cars across the country.

“Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety," the statement from Rosaviatsia said.

According the reports, the aviation authority said, "Aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services are taking all necessary measures to ensure flight safety." 

The interior ministry stated that 44 suspects had been arrested, with many being elderly people and minors "looking for easy money."

The ministry also reported that it had thwarted several plots by Ukrainian intelligence services to assassinate high-ranking Russian officers and their families in Moscow using bombs disguised as power banks or document folders.

“The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has prevented a series of assassination attempts on high-ranking military personnel of the Defence Ministry," the FSB said.

“Four Russian citizens involved in the preparation of these attacks have been detained," FSB added.

 

Updated 20:43 IST, December 26th 2024

