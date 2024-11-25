Netanyahu Approves 'In Principle' Conditional Ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel, Hezbollah Near Agreement

Jerusalem: Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, has approved an "in principle" ceasefire deal in the war in Lebanon against Hezbollah, although Israel still has some reservations over the deal which it will convey to the Lebanese government. The reports suggested that the reservations by Israel and other details are still being negotiated and that the agreement would be not finalised until all issues are resolved. Furthermore, the ceasefire agreement will also be approved by the Israeli cabinet.

This came as Israel continued to pound Lebanon with the death toll continuing to rise above 3,000 since the escalation of hostilities in mid-September. The Israeli PM's approval has reservations over some details of the deal, which were expected to be transmitted to Lebanon on Monday, a source quoting a foreign media said.

There are a few points and reservations, which are still being negotiated, and the agreement would not be considered final until all issues are resolved, multiple sources said. The Israeli cabinet should also approve the ceasefire agreement, once it is final.

"We are moving in the direction towards a deal, but there are still some issues to address," Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer said, without elaborating.

Sources involved in the negotiations said the talks appeared to be moving positively towards an agreement, but warned that with the Israel-Hezbollah hostilities ongoing, one misstep could derail the discussions, CNN reported.

Last week, US envoy Amos Hochstein visited Beirut to review the progress of the talks and said that a truce deal between Israel and Hezbollah was "within our grasp". He, however, said that the agreement was ultimately "the decision of the parties".

"We have a real opportunity to bring the conflict to an end. The window is now open," he said.

Over the weekend, Israel pummelled central Beirut with a wave of airstrikes, killing 29 people, while Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, launched a barrage of over 250 missiles on Israel on Sunday.

Hochstein met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who is leading the talks from Hezbollah's side, and said the discussions were "constructive" and "very good to narrow the gaps".

Last week, Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem, who took charge after Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in September, said the group had reviewed and given its feedback on the US-backed ceasefire proposal. He said a truce was now in the hands of Israel.

Israel launched a massive offensive on Lebanon in mid-September after months of tit-for-tat border strikes, which began on October 8 last year, a day after the Jewish nation stormed into Gaza in response to the attacks by Hamas on its soil.