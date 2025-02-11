Published 23:11 IST, February 11th 2025
Netanyahu Issues Ultimatum: Gaza Ceasefire To End If Hamas Fails To Release Hostages By Saturday
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday announced that the Gaza ceasefire will end if Hamas does not release hostages by Saturday.
- World News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Netanyahu Issues Ultimatum: Gaza Ceasefire To End If Hamas Fails To Release Hostages By Saturday | Image: AP
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday announced that the Gaza ceasefire will end if Hamas does not release hostages by Saturday. Netanyahu's warning came up hours after US President Donald Trump warned Hamas to release all the hostages by Saturday.
