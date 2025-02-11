Search icon
  • Netanyahu Issues Ultimatum: Gaza Ceasefire To End If Hamas Fails To Release Hostages By Saturday

Published 23:11 IST, February 11th 2025

Netanyahu Issues Ultimatum: Gaza Ceasefire To End If Hamas Fails To Release Hostages By Saturday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday announced that the Gaza ceasefire will end if Hamas does not release hostages by Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Netanyahu Issues Ultimatum: Gaza Ceasefire To End If Hamas Fails To Release Hostages By Saturday | Image: AP

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday announced that the Gaza ceasefire will end if Hamas does not release hostages by Saturday. Netanyahu's warning came up hours after US President Donald Trump warned Hamas to release all the hostages by Saturday.


 

Updated 23:11 IST, February 11th 2025

