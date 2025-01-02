Ousted Syrian President Assad Targeted In Poisoning Attempt, Claims Former Russian Spy

Moscow: Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has reportedly been the target of a poisoning attempt in Moscow. Reports suggested that Assad fell ill at his apartment in Moscow, following which a team of doctors were called for treatment. Notably, ousted Syrian President Assad has been living in Moscow under Russian President Vladimir Putin 's protection since December 8 last year.

According to a social media account, General SVR, run by a former Russian spy, Assad fell ill on Sunday and began coughing violently and choking after seeking medical help. The account claimed that there is reason to believe an assassination attempt was made.

Assad was treated in his apartment, and his condition stabilised by Monday. However, Russian authorities have not confirmed the incident, and the reports remain unverified.

The ousted Syrian president and his family have been living in exile in Moscow after he was removed from power by rebels in Syria.