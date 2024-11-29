Pakistani Police Throw Man From 3-Storey Shipping Containers While Offering Namaz in Islamabad

Islamabad: In a shocking incident in Pakistan , the security forces were allegedly caught on video brutally throwing a man from a three-story-high stack of shipping containers while he was in the middle of offering 'Namaz', amidst protests in Islamabad demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The disturbing event, which has sparked widespread outrage, occurred in the city of Islamabad. The victim, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was reportedly performing his prayers on top of the shipping containers when the police forcibly removed him.

A video of the incident later went viral, showing the man offering namaz, when security forces, said to be from the Pakistani Rangers, pushed him off the shipping container. The footage also shows the man trying to hold on to the container before falling down.

According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan’s main opposition party and the party of the currently imprisoned Imran Khan, the man was praying on top of a container when armed officers approached him. It is unclear why he was praying on top of the stack, but his peaceful act of worship was met with violence.

Reportedly, the PTI claimed that the officers “brutally pushed him off from a height equivalent to three storeys." However, the condition of the man is not clear yet.

The incident highlights one of several examples of police brutality alleged by Khan’s supporters. The protests, which began on Sunday, saw violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces, resulting in the deaths of at least six people – four security officers and two civilians.

The protests have been sparked by calls for the release of Khan, who was ousted from office in 2022 following a vote of no confidence. Khan, once a cricketing legend, has accused Pakistan’s military of interfering in politics, and his party, PTI, has organised multiple demonstrations demanding his freedom.

On Tuesday, thousands of Khan’s supporters marched on central Islamabad, vowing to stay until the former leader was freed. However, the government has cracked down on the protests, with nearly 1,000 arrests made and several deaths reported in clashes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has defended its actions, describing the protests as acts of “anarchy and terrorism".

“When political parties or their leaders come into conflict with the establishment they are subject to the wrath of the state," political scientist and television anchor Arifa Noor told a foreign news agency, adding the current crackdown “may be more aggressive".