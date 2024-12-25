Pakistani Strikes Killed 46 People, Mostly Women and Children, says Taliban

Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika province have killed 46 people, primarily women and children, according to an Afghan government official. The strikes, carried out on Tuesday near the border shared by the two nations, have sparked condemnation from the Taliban-led government and are likely to strain relations between the neighbors further.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s government, confirmed the death toll and said six others were injured. Local residents reported at least 13 fatalities but warned the numbers could rise.

The airstrikes reportedly targeted what Pakistani security officials described as a training facility for insurgents. The officials, speaking anonymously due to regulations, said the operation was intended to dismantle militant activity in the region.

In a contrasting account, Mohammad Khurasani, spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP), claimed the strikes killed 50 people, including 27 women and children. Injured victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Pakistan Silent on Airstrikes, Military Reports Insurgent Casualties

Pakistan has not issued a formal statement regarding the airstrikes. However, on Wednesday, the Pakistani military announced that 13 insurgents were killed in a separate intelligence-led operation in South Waziristan, which borders Paktika.

Tensions Rise Between Neighbors

The Afghan government condemned the airstrikes, asserting that many of the victims were refugees from Waziristan. “We strongly denounce this attack and vow to retaliate,” a Taliban official said.

The TTP, a militant group closely allied with the Afghan Taliban, has increased its activities along the border in recent months. Over the weekend, TTP fighters killed 16 Pakistani soldiers in an attack on a checkpoint in Pakistan’s northwest.

Pakistan has accused the Afghan Taliban of allowing militants to operate from its territory, a claim the Taliban government denies. The Afghan authorities maintain that they do not permit attacks on other countries to be launched from within their borders.

Rising Instability