Plane Crashes Into Building in Hawaii, Incident Captured LIVE on Camera, 2 Dead

Hawaii: At least two died after a plane crashed into a building in Hawaii. The incident occurred when the plane lost control mid-air. A video of the plane crash has surfaced and is going viral on social media.

A video of the incident has surfaced, which appears to be captured from a car's dash cam or from inside the vehicle, showing a plane swiftly noose diving into the ground and hitting a building. Huge flames were also seen after the plane rammed into the building.

The cause of the crash is not known as of now as all relevant authorities are probing the matter. Meanwhile, two footage of the plane crash has surfaced and are going viral on social media.

Last month, a cargo plane crashed near the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, killing one of four people onboard, ABC News reported citing local officials said.

The plane, which had been traveling from Leipzig, Germany and expected to land at Vilnius Airport crashed a few kilometres away from the runway in Liepkalnis, the Lithuanian airport authority said in a statement posted on social media.

The statement said that airport operations have not been disrupted and that city services are currently on-site, “along with a fire truck and a command team from Vilnius Airport.”

The DHL cargo plane had crashed into a residential building and emergency responders were notified at 5:28 am (local time) the Vilnius Fire and Rescue Department said.

One incoming flight was diverted to Riga, Latvia, officials said as cited by ABC News. Air traffic resumed by about 7:20 am, the statement said.