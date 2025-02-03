Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 21:19 IST, February 3rd 2025

PM Modi And Trump Expected to Meet on February 13: Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet US President Donald Trump on February 13 in Washington DC, as per reports.

Reported by: Digital Desk
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: AP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet US President Donald Trump on February 13 in Washington DC. 

According to reports, Donald Trump is also likely to host a dinner for Prime Minister Modi during the visit. 

PM Modi is expected to arrive in Washington DC on February 12 and will stay in the US capital till February 14, as per reports. 

PM Modi will also interact with both American corporate leaders, according to a report published in an English daily. 

Earlier on January 29, US President Donald Trump had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Washington in February. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on January 27 held a phone conversation focusing on the trajectory of India-US ties.

Following the phone talks, PM Modi said both sides are committed to mutually beneficial and trusted partnership.

Netanyahu Arrives In Washington

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday afternoon for meetings this week with President Trump and senior administration officials. 

Before leaving for Washington, Netanyahu said, “The fact that this would be President Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader since his inauguration is telling. I think it’s a testimony to the strength of the Israeli-American alliance. It’s also a testimony to the strength of our personal friendship. That friendship and that cooperation have already yielded important results for Israel and the Middle East, including the historic Abraham Accords that President Trump led and which brought four historic peace treaties between Israel and its Arab neighbors.”

Netanyahu mentioned that he would be discussing the 'Iranian Terror' axis, among other issues, with Donald Trump during the visit. 

 

 

 

Updated 21:24 IST, February 3rd 2025

Narendra Modi Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu

