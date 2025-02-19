Pope Francis Critical After Double Pneumonia Diagnosis | What We Know So Far

The Vatican City: Pope Francis has been diagnosed with double pneumonia, following further tests and remains in a "complex" medical condition, according to a Vatican statement released on Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Friday after experiencing a respiratory tract infection, caused by multiple microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, or fungi.

The religious leader underwent a chest X-ray, which showed the development of bilateral pneumonia, requiring additional pharmacological treatment.

As of now, he is receiving antibiotic cortisone therapy to address a previously diagnosed polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, which has complicated the treatment process.

Due to his health, the Jubilee audience scheduled for Saturday, February 22, has been cancelled, and a senior church figure will lead mass on Sunday morning. His general audience for Wednesday has also been called off.

Notably, Pope Francis had part of his lung removed when he was in his early 20s and is prone to bouts of bronchitis in winter, AP reported.

Pope Francis ‘May Not Survive’, Says Latest Health Report

As Pope Francis remains in critical condition, a report by Politico claims he “may not survive this time."

Here’s a look at the pontiff's health history:

1957: In his native Argentina, Francis, then in his early 20s, suffered from a severe respiratory infection that forced doctors to remove part of one lung. He later recalled that a nurse saved his life at the time, deciding to double the amount of drugs he had been given.

July 4-14, 2021: He spent 10 days in Gemelli hospital in Rome for what the Vatican said was a narrowing of the large intestine. Doctors removed 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon. Francis emerged, saying he could eat whatever he wants, but lamenting he didn’t respond well to general anesthesia.

Jan. 24, 2023: The pope told The Associated Press that the diverticulosis, or bulges in his intestinal wall, that had prompted the 2021 surgery had returned but was under control.

March 29-April 1, 2023: Francis spent three days at Gemelli with a respiratory infection after feeling a sharp pain in his chest and having trouble breathing. Doctors diagnosed an acute bronchitis and treated him with intravenous antibiotics, though Francis later said it was actually acute pneumonia.

June 6, 2023: He underwent unspecified medical checks at Gemelli before returning to the Vatican.

June 7-16, 2023: Francis had abdominal surgery to remove scar tissue and repair an abdominal hernia and was released nine days later. His surgeon, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, revealed that the scarring was not only due to the 2021 abdominal surgery, but to previous intestinal surgeries the pope had undergone.