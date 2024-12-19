Putin Admits Inflation in Russia at 'Alarming' 9.3 Percent But says Economic Situation 'Stable'

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that inflation in Russia was at an "alarming" 9.3% but he insisted that the economic situation was "stable".

Putin also talked about a new Russian hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik" during his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.

He began the briefing by saying that Russia's economy was on track to grow by nearly 4% this year, but he acknowledged that consumer prices were high.

"One alarming sign is inflation. I was talking to the chairman of the Central Bank yesterday when I was preparing (for the press conference). Elvira told me that it is already somewhere around 9.3%. But wages have increased by 9% in real terms, I want to emphasize this, exactly in real terms, minus inflation. And the income of the population has also increased. So on the whole, this situation is stable and secure," Putin said.

In response to a question about a new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile that Russia used for the first time last month to strike Ukraine, Putin scoffed at claims by some Western experts that it could be intercepted by NATO's air defences.