  • Putin's Secret Daughter Reportedly Resides in Paris Working as DJ Amid Ukraine Conflict

Published 23:55 IST, November 29th 2024

Putin's Secret Daughter Reportedly Resides in Paris Working as DJ Amid Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian media has reported that a 21-year-old woman, believed to be the illegitimate daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been living in France

Reported by: Digital Desk
Russian President Vladimir Putin | Image: ANI

Moscow: Ukrainian media has reported that a 21-year-old woman, believed to be the illegitimate daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin , has been living in France since the onset of the Ukraine conflict. The woman, identified as Luiza Rozova or Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova, has been using a different identity while working as a DJ in Paris. The said woman claimed to be the alleged illegitimate daughter of Putin, was born from his brief affair with a former cleaner, has reportedly been living in France since the Ukraine conflict broke out under a different alias and works as a DJ. 

Rozova was located by a Ukrainian TV channel, which tracked her down using leaked airline records. Her alias is linked to Putin through the name "Olegovna," thought to be associated with Oleg Rudnov, a close associate of the Russian president who passed away in 2015. Interestingly, Rozova has abandoned the Russian naming convention that would typically give her the patronymic “Vladimirovna,” a name all of Putin’s daughters would carry.

Ukrainian journalists also uncovered photos and videos from Rozova’s now-deleted social media profiles, which she shut down after the war in Ukraine began in 2022.

According to media reports, Rozova is widely believed to be the daughter of Putin and Svetlana Krivonogikh, a former cleaner who has since become one of Russia's wealthiest women. Krivonogikh reportedly has a net worth of £83 million ($87.6 million) and owns multiple properties in Monte Carlo and a yacht. 

Updated 02:31 IST, November 30th 2024

Vladimir Putin

