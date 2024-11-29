Putin's Secret Daughter Reportedly Resides in Paris Working as DJ Amid Ukraine Conflict

Moscow: Ukrainian media has reported that a 21-year-old woman, believed to be the illegitimate daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin , has been living in France since the onset of the Ukraine conflict. The woman, identified as Luiza Rozova or Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova, has been using a different identity while working as a DJ in Paris. The said woman claimed to be the alleged illegitimate daughter of Putin, was born from his brief affair with a former cleaner, has reportedly been living in France since the Ukraine conflict broke out under a different alias and works as a DJ.

Rozova was located by a Ukrainian TV channel, which tracked her down using leaked airline records. Her alias is linked to Putin through the name "Olegovna," thought to be associated with Oleg Rudnov, a close associate of the Russian president who passed away in 2015. Interestingly, Rozova has abandoned the Russian naming convention that would typically give her the patronymic “Vladimirovna,” a name all of Putin’s daughters would carry.

Ukrainian journalists also uncovered photos and videos from Rozova’s now-deleted social media profiles, which she shut down after the war in Ukraine began in 2022.