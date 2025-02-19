'Zelenskyy Should Have Never Started...': US President Donald Trump Blames Ukraine for War with Russia

Washington: The Russia-Ukraine War has been going on for almost three years and despite several talks between the countries via mediators, the war has not ended. The United States, who has been a key country in making efforts to end this war and has been holding talks with Russia, has now said that Russia wants to end the war and stop the ‘barbarianism’.

‘Zelenskyy Should Have Never Started…’: Trump Blames Ukraine for War with Russia

The US President has pinned the blame on Ukraine, for the ongoing war with Russia. Donald Trump said that Zelenskyy ‘should have never started the war'. Responding to the criticism by Ukraine on the US talks with Russia and Ukraine's non-involvement, Trump said, “You should have never started it. You could have made a deal. I could have made a deal for Ukraine that would have given them almost all of the land, and no people would have been killed, and no city would have been demolished and not one dome would have been knocked down. But they chose not to do it that way.”

‘Russia Wants to Stop the Barbarianism…’: Trump on Russia's Take on War with Ukraine

Following the talks between the United States and Russia on ending the war in Ukraine, President Donald Trump expressed his belief that Russia wants to put an end to the conflict, citing the toll the war has taken on soldiers, including Ukrainians, Russians, as well as North Koreans.

While signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday (local time), Trump said, “Russia wants to do something. They want to stop the barbarianism that's going on over there. Soldiers are being killed by thousands on a weekly basis. Apart from Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, a lot of Koreans have been killed.”

‘It’s A Senseless War… Would Have Never Happened If I Were President'

Trump added, "We want to end it. It's a senseless war. It should have never happened; it would have never happened if I were President." On being asked about the talks between US officials and Russian representatives over ending war, Trump said that he is "much more confident" and "the talks were very good."

Notably, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other officials, focussing on a broad range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, with both sides expressing a commitment to resolving the conflict and addressing its root causes.

Will the Russia-Ukraine War Finally End?

After more than four hours of talks in Saudi Arabia, the US and Russia agreed on four key principles, Rubio said on Tuesday. These include appointing a high-level team to help "negotiate and work through the end of the conflict in Ukraine" in a way that's "acceptable to all the parties engaged," CNN reported.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , who was not part of the discussions, stated that Ukraine would not "give in to Russia's ultimatums" and emphasised that he would refuse to sign any agreement made without Ukraine's participation.

In a post on X, the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote, "FM Sergey #Lavrov and Presidential Aide Yury #Ushakov held talks with Secretary of State @SecRubio, National Security Adviser @michaelgwaltz, and US Special Envoy to the Middle East @SteveWitkoff. The Sides agreed to establish #RussiaUS dialogue."

The Russian Foreign Ministry in a press release on Russia-US consultations said, "The participants discussed a broad range of issues, including prospects for normalising bilateral relations. The sides agreed to appoint respective ambassadors as soon as possible, and to start consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers to remove restrictions on activities of the diplomatic missions of the two countries."

It added, "The sides exchanged views on the situation surrounding Ukraine and reiterated their mutual commitment to settle the conflict. The Russian side emphasised the importance of eliminating the root causes of the conflict, creating proper conditions for achieving a lasting and enduring peace, and ensuring security and legitimate interests of all countries in the region. An agreement was reached to continue joint work in this area through special envoys to be appointed in the near future."

Both nations also agreed to resume communication channels to discuss other international issues, being mindful of Russia and the United States' special responsibility in matters of peace and security as nuclear powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council. The interest in continuing joint work to prepare the meeting between the Russian and American presidents was confirmed, the release said.