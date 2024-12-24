Sunita Williams Sends Christmas Wishes from Space, Shares What She Likes About Festival | WATCH

Chicago: NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), is spreading festive cheer as she and her crew prepare to celebrate the holiday season in space. In a video shared by NASA, Williams was seen joyfully celebrating Christmas , sharing her favorite things about the beloved festival, and extending warm greetings to everyone on Earth.

SpaceX's Dragon capsule successfully delivered essential supplies and festive gifts to Williams after a critical mission. Expressing her excitement about X-mas, the Indian-origin astronaut shared how she always try to stay connected with family and friends, despite being millions of miles away from Earth.



"One of the things I like about Christmas is the preparation—just getting ready, the anticipation, and everybody coming together for the holidays," Williams said.



The crew plans to enjoy special meals prepared with fresh ingredients sent from Earth, allowing them to participate in familiar holiday traditions. These meals, made possible by the cargo delivery, will provide a comforting taste of home in their extraordinary surroundings.

In addition, the astronauts will connect with their loved ones through video calls, ensuring they can share the festive experience and maintain their emotional well-being during the extended mission.

Williams's stay on the ISS, originally planned as an eight-day mission, has been extended due to technical delays with her spacecraft. She is now scheduled to return to Earth in March 2025.

During her time in orbit, Williams has actively engaged in educational outreach, inspiring students by sharing insights about life in microgravity and promoting interest in space exploration.